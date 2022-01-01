Go
A map showing the location of El Santo West Hartford

El Santo West Hartford

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

970 Farmington Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06107

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

970 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford CT 06107

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Prai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Arugula Bistro

No reviews yet

Arugula Bistro is a casual, comfortable, white table cloth bistro. Our dining room is warm, inviting & comfortable where we always strive to treat you as friends in our home. The chef/owner Christiane named it after her favorite green. It is a Northern Italian aromatic green, a bit peppery. The name is playful, rolls off the tongue easily, and is fun to say! Our menu is diverse, offering plenty of vegetarian options as well. All desserts are made in-house and we now offer a late-night menu at our new bar. We look forward to welcoming you into our dining room and cooking for you soon!

Mecha

No reviews yet

Mecha pronounced Mea Cha means “mom and pop” in Vietnamese. We focus on comfort foods of Asia particularly ramen and other noodle soups.

Max's Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Modern renditions of classic American seafood.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

El Santo West Hartford

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston