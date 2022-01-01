Go
El Sarape West

Fresh Ingredients Home Made Mexican Food is Our Model

2615 S Oneida St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)

Popular Items

Beans & Rice$5.00
Enchiladas Dinner$15.00
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Chimichanga (Carta)$4.00
One flour tortilla deep-fried. Stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans
Cheese Dip W chips To-go$6.00
Chimichangas Dinner$15.00
(3) Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, pork rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Mario's Special$12.50
Two small burritos flour tortilla filled with meat and topped with cheese dip,
lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions. With your choice of pork, ground beef,
chicken or beans and rice
Salsa$2.75
Sarape Quesadilla$12.00
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
2615 S Oneida St

Green Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
