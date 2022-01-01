Go
El Sarape Green Bay

Fresh Ingredients Home Made Mexican Food is Our Model. Come in and enjoy!

2030 E Mason St STE H

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco$3.85
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with Topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage
and avocado
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
Regular Burrito$8.95
Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside with your choice of chicken,
pork or ground beef. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Salsa$2.75
Chimichangas Dinner$13.25
(3) Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, pork rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Horchata TO-GO$2.75
Sarape Burrito$11.25
Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside. Melted American Swiss cheese on top. With your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef and your choice of sauce (mole, green, ranchera or chile de arbol) Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Taco$2.50
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top Pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or rice and beans
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
Regular Taco$3.10
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top (Steak, tripas, chorizo (Mexican sausage), shredded beef or avocado)
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
Cheese Dip W chips To-go$5.25
Tuesday Taco$2.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions. With your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or rice & beans
Location

Green Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
