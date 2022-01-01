Go
El Sazón de Mi Tierra

Homemade Mexican food

3354 sandy way • $

Avg 5 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Asada Fries$9.99
Pico de gallo, queso, jalapeño, crema, guacamole opción de carne.
( pico de gallo, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, guacamole, choice of meat)
Side Arroz (Rice)
Burrito shrimp$11.49
Quesabirria$3.99
Horchata
Homemade Horchata
Taco birria$3.49
Deep fried taco$2.99
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Burritos Super$9.99
Tacos
Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3354 sandy way

South Lake Tahoe CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
