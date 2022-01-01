El Segundo burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in El Segundo
More about Stix and Straws
Stix and Straws
310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108, El Segundo
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$7.49
Burger made with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup and mustard.
|Stix Noodle Soup
|$10.00
A perfect meal anytime of the day! Made to order. Served with your choice of Stix
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.50
Served with white or brown rice, vegetables ( broccoli, cabbage & carrots ), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
More about Eat Fantastic El Segundo
Eat Fantastic El Segundo
735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo
|Popular items
|Original Burger
|$4.30
100 % fresh ground beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.
|2 Box
|$7.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Popular items
|California Wrap
|$15.00
fresh roasted turkey, avocado, Applewood honey bacon, Swiss cheese, with lettuce & tomato wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla
|Good Stuff Breakfast
|$11.00
2 eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage. choose from (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or hashbrowns & toast or muffin
|Pancakes - Buttermilk
|$9.00
three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen