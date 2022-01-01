Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in El Segundo

El Segundo restaurants
El Segundo restaurants that serve burritos

SAUSAL

219 Main Street, El Segundo

Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Scrambled eggs, pork chorizo, avocado crema, jack cheese, ranchero sauce, mashed chips, potatoes, pico de gallo
Bean & Cheese Burrito$11.50
choice of charro or black beans (vegan).
onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa on the side
Eat Fantastic El Segundo

735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo

Trio Burrito$11.75
Original Burrito$8.75
Fantastic Burrito$12.00
Grand Cafe

300 NORTH CONTINENTAL, El Segundo

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
Good Stuff Restaurant

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

Chicken Chile Verde Breakfast Burrito$12.00
chicken simmered in a tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, brown rice & shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with tortilla chips on the side
