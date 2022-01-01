Burritos in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve burritos
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Scrambled eggs, pork chorizo, avocado crema, jack cheese, ranchero sauce, mashed chips, potatoes, pico de gallo
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$11.50
choice of charro or black beans (vegan).
onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa on the side
Eat Fantastic El Segundo
735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo
|Trio Burrito
|$11.75
|Original Burrito
|$8.75
|Fantastic Burrito
|$12.00
Grand Cafe
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL, El Segundo
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.