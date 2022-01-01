Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
El Segundo
/
El Segundo
/
Cake
El Segundo restaurants that serve cake
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
No reviews yet
Spanish Sticky Date Cake
$8.50
Spiced pecans, tequila caramel, vanilla ice cream
More about SAUSAL
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Jame Enoteca
241 Main St., El Segundo
Avg 4.5
(28 reviews)
Nutella Cake
$12.00
More about Jame Enoteca
