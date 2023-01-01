Chicken salad in El Segundo
Chin Chin El Segundo - 2041 Rosecrans Avenue
2041 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo
|The Famous Chinese Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Shredded iceburg lettuce, chicken breast, scallions, carrots, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, and wonton crisps tossed with our signature house-made red ginger dressing. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts.⭐Classic⭐
Good Stuff Restaurant - El Segundo
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Cierra's Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.50
served on a bed of lettuce with egg, bacon, shredded cheese & tomatoes
|Ole' Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.50
grilled blackened chicken breast, toasted pepitas, fresh Parmesan & crispy tortilla strips, tossed with a zesty Caesar
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$14.50
seasoned chicken breast, avocado, black beans, cheese, tomato, onion & cilantro on a bed of chopped lettuce