Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in El Segundo

Go
El Segundo restaurants
Toast

El Segundo restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Chin Chin El Segundo - 2041 Rosecrans Avenue

2041 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Famous Chinese Chicken Salad$0.00
Shredded iceburg lettuce, chicken breast, scallions, carrots, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, and wonton crisps tossed with our signature house-made red ginger dressing. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts.⭐Classic⭐
More about Chin Chin El Segundo - 2041 Rosecrans Avenue
Item pic

 

Good Stuff Restaurant - El Segundo

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cierra's Fried Chicken Salad$15.50
served on a bed of lettuce with egg, bacon, shredded cheese & tomatoes
Ole' Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
grilled blackened chicken breast, toasted pepitas, fresh Parmesan & crispy tortilla strips, tossed with a zesty Caesar
Southwestern Chicken Salad$14.50
seasoned chicken breast, avocado, black beans, cheese, tomato, onion & cilantro on a bed of chopped lettuce
More about Good Stuff Restaurant - El Segundo

Browse other tasty dishes in El Segundo

Cobb Salad

Chili

Salmon

Shrimp Salad

Corn Dogs

Cake

Cookies

Fish Tacos

Map

More near El Segundo to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1176 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (966 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (663 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston