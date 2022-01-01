Chicken wraps in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nomad Eatery
2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo
|WRAPPED CHICKEN SKEWERED
|$13.00
Italian parsley, mint, tomatoes, lemon, red onion, tahini, pickle, hummus
|WRAPPED CHICKEN SKEWER
|$14.00
Italian parsley, mint, tomatoes, lemon, red onion, tahini, pickle, hummus
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Jr. Fried Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
chopped breaded chicken tender, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese tossed in ranch
dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Ole' Chicken Wrap
|$12.75
tender seasoned chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, chopped jalapeños, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and mixed cheese wrapped in a grilled crispy flour tortilla
|Chase's Fried Chicken Wrap
|$14.75
chopped chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese tossed in ranch dressing wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla