Chicken wraps in El Segundo

El Segundo restaurants
El Segundo restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nomad Eatery

2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WRAPPED CHICKEN SKEWERED$13.00
Italian parsley, mint, tomatoes, lemon, red onion, tahini, pickle, hummus
WRAPPED CHICKEN SKEWER$14.00
Italian parsley, mint, tomatoes, lemon, red onion, tahini, pickle, hummus
Good Stuff Restaurant

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jr. Fried Chicken Wrap$8.50
chopped breaded chicken tender, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese tossed in ranch
dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Ole' Chicken Wrap$12.75
tender seasoned chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, chopped jalapeños, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and mixed cheese wrapped in a grilled crispy flour tortilla
Chase's Fried Chicken Wrap$14.75
chopped chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese tossed in ranch dressing wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla
