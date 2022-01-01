Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in El Segundo

Go
El Segundo restaurants
Toast

El Segundo restaurants that serve cobb salad

Eat Fantastic El Segundo image

 

Eat Fantastic El Segundo

735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.50
More about Eat Fantastic El Segundo
Item pic

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cobb Salad$13.00
turkey, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, egg, fresh broccoli, tomato, roasted corn & chopped lettuce tossed with Italian vinaigrette
More about Good Stuff Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in El Segundo

Chopped Salad

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Avocado Toast

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near El Segundo to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston