Cookies in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve cookies
Eat Fantastic El Segundo
735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo
|Cookie
|$1.00
The Slice & Pint
130 W Grand Ave, El Segundo
|Cookie
|$4.00
7" chocolate chip cookie with a carmel center
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.25
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Jame Enoteca
241 Main St., El Segundo
|Giant "Take & Bake" Snickerdoodle Cookie for Two
|$5.00
gooey sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar (baking instructions included)