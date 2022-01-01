Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
El Segundo
/
El Segundo
/
Crispy Chicken
El Segundo restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Eat Fantastic El Segundo
735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$5.50
More about Eat Fantastic El Segundo
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Jame Enoteca
241 Main St., El Segundo
Avg 4.5
(28 reviews)
Crispy Chicken
$17.00
ciabatta, parm-style
More about Jame Enoteca
Browse other tasty dishes in El Segundo
Bean Burritos
Brisket
Kale Salad
Chicken Wraps
Chipotle Chicken
Cake
Cookies
Bread Pudding
More near El Segundo to explore
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Gardena
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(325 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston