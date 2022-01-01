Fajitas in El Segundo
More about SAUSAL
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$27.50
Onions, peppers, black beans, mexican rice, avocado crema, blue corn tortillas, charred tomato salsa
|Spicy Grilled Chorizo Sausage Fajitas
|$24.50
Potatoes, onions and peppers, charro beans, avocado crema, mexican cilantro-lime rice, house made tortillas, tomatillo salsa
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad
|$14.00
sautéed blackened shrimp, bell peppers and onions served over romaine tossed with Spanish rice, black beans, tortilla strips, and diced tomatoes, and Italian dressing - topped with fresh guacamole
|Fabulous Fitness Fajitas
|$16.50
calories 505 protein 58g fat 7g carbs 6g 6oz all natural chicken breast, fresh grilled peppers, tomatoes, and onions, black beans and two warm corn tortillas