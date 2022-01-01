Fajitas in El Segundo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

SAUSAL

219 Main Street, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$27.50
Onions, peppers, black beans, mexican rice, avocado crema, blue corn tortillas, charred tomato salsa
Spicy Grilled Chorizo Sausage Fajitas$24.50
Potatoes, onions and peppers, charro beans, avocado crema, mexican cilantro-lime rice, house made tortillas, tomatillo salsa
More about SAUSAL
Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad$14.00
sautéed blackened shrimp, bell peppers and onions served over romaine tossed with Spanish rice, black beans, tortilla strips, and diced tomatoes, and Italian dressing - topped with fresh guacamole
Fabulous Fitness Fajitas$16.50
calories 505 protein 58g fat 7g carbs 6g 6oz all natural chicken breast, fresh grilled peppers, tomatoes, and onions, black beans and two warm corn tortillas
More about Good Stuff Restaurant

