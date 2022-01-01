Fish tacos in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve fish tacos
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$6.00
Chopped avocado, pico de gallo, lime, tomato crema
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.00
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
|S/Baja Fish Taco - Fried
|$4.00