Fried rice in El Segundo

El Segundo restaurants
El Segundo restaurants that serve fried rice

Chin Chin El Segundo - 2041 Rosecrans Avenue

2041 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo

Fried Rice$13.00
Wok- fried rice with egg and scallion, in a dark mushroom soy sauce. Dark and savory. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Egg
Jetta Thai - 243 Main St

243 Main St, El Segundo

Crab Fried Rice$18.00
jasmine rice, shrimp paste, egg, cherry tomato, scallion, onion, light soy sauce
Tofu Fried Rice$13.00
jasmine rice, egg, cherry tomato, chinese broccoli, scallion, onion, light soy sauce
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
jasmine rice, egg, cherry tomato, chinese broccoli, scallion, onion, light soy sauce
