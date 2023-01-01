Fried rice in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve fried rice
Chin Chin El Segundo - 2041 Rosecrans Avenue
2041 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo
|Fried Rice
|$13.00
Wok- fried rice with egg and scallion, in a dark mushroom soy sauce. Dark and savory. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Egg
Jetta Thai - 243 Main St
243 Main St, El Segundo
|Crab Fried Rice
|$18.00
jasmine rice, shrimp paste, egg, cherry tomato, scallion, onion, light soy sauce
|Tofu Fried Rice
|$13.00
jasmine rice, egg, cherry tomato, chinese broccoli, scallion, onion, light soy sauce
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
jasmine rice, egg, cherry tomato, chinese broccoli, scallion, onion, light soy sauce