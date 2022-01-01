Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in El Segundo

Go
El Segundo restaurants
Toast

El Segundo restaurants that serve mussels

Consumer pic

 

SAUSAL

219 Main Street, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Angry Mussels$24.50
Pork chorizo, hominy, white-chili-cream with grilled garlic bread
More about SAUSAL
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nomad Eatery

2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STEAMED MUSSELS$14.00
coconut milk, lemongrass, shallots
More about Nomad Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in El Segundo

Bread Pudding

Brisket

Fajitas

Cobb Salad

Cookies

Cake

Corn Dogs

Chili

Map

More near El Segundo to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston