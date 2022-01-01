Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
El Segundo
/
El Segundo
/
Mussels
El Segundo restaurants that serve mussels
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
No reviews yet
Angry Mussels
$24.50
Pork chorizo, hominy, white-chili-cream with grilled garlic bread
More about SAUSAL
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nomad Eatery
2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(136 reviews)
STEAMED MUSSELS
$14.00
coconut milk, lemongrass, shallots
More about Nomad Eatery
