Nachos in El Segundo

SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Skirt Steak Nachos-THURSDAYS ONLY
|$19.50
Skirt steak, queso fundido, charro beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, sour cream, guacamole
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Yummy Sloppy Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
multi-colored tortilla chips smothered in our signature chicken chile verde sauce, black beans, and cheese topped with guacamole, jalapeños, and green onions
TIP: Add sour cream!