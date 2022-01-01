Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in El Segundo

El Segundo restaurants
El Segundo restaurants that serve nachos

SAUSAL

219 Main Street, El Segundo

Skirt Steak Nachos-THURSDAYS ONLY$19.50
Skirt steak, queso fundido, charro beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, sour cream, guacamole
More about SAUSAL
Good Stuff Restaurant

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

Yummy Sloppy Chicken Nachos$13.00
multi-colored tortilla chips smothered in our signature chicken chile verde sauce, black beans, and cheese topped with guacamole, jalapeños, and green onions
TIP: Add sour cream!
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Rooftop Cinema Club

1310 E Franklin Ave, El Segundo

Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup$6.75
More about Rooftop Cinema Club

