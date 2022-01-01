Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in El Segundo

El Segundo restaurants
Toast

El Segundo restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

The Slice & Pint

130 W Grand Ave, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$8.00
House-made bread, banana, toasted almonds, hyperion stout caramel sauce
More about The Slice & Pint
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nomad Eatery

2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RICE COCONUT PUDDING$8.00
coconut milk, Jasmine rice, cardamom, oranges, toasted pistachios
More about Nomad Eatery
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Jame Enoteca

241 Main St., El Segundo

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Bread Pudding$12.00
butterscotch, fresh whipped cream
More about Jame Enoteca

