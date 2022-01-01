Pudding in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve pudding
The Slice & Pint
130 W Grand Ave, El Segundo
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
House-made bread, banana, toasted almonds, hyperion stout caramel sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nomad Eatery
2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo
|RICE COCONUT PUDDING
|$8.00
coconut milk, Jasmine rice, cardamom, oranges, toasted pistachios
