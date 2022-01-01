Shrimp fajitas in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$27.50
Onions, peppers, black beans, mexican rice, avocado crema, blue corn tortillas, charred tomato salsa
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad
|$14.00
sautéed blackened shrimp, bell peppers and onions served over romaine tossed with Spanish rice, black beans, tortilla strips, and diced tomatoes, and Italian dressing - topped with fresh guacamole