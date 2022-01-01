Shrimp salad in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about SAUSAL
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$19.50
Arugula, mango, jicama, cucumber, avocado, pistachios, pistachio pesto, house vinaigrette
More about Nomad Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nomad Eatery
2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo
|SHRIMP PAPAYA SALAD
|$17.00
shrimp, smoked bacon, lime, fish sauce, roasted peanuts
|SHRIMP GREEN PAPAYA SALAD
|$15.00
shrimp, smoked bacon, lime, fish sauce, roasted peanuts
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad
|$14.00
sautéed blackened shrimp, bell peppers and onions served over romaine tossed with Spanish rice, black beans, tortilla strips, and diced tomatoes, and Italian dressing - topped with fresh guacamole