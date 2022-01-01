Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in El Segundo

Go
El Segundo restaurants
Toast

El Segundo restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

SAUSAL

219 Main Street, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$19.50
Arugula, mango, jicama, cucumber, avocado, pistachios, pistachio pesto, house vinaigrette
More about SAUSAL
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nomad Eatery

2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP PAPAYA SALAD$17.00
shrimp, smoked bacon, lime, fish sauce, roasted peanuts
SHRIMP GREEN PAPAYA SALAD$15.00
shrimp, smoked bacon, lime, fish sauce, roasted peanuts
More about Nomad Eatery
Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad$14.00
sautéed blackened shrimp, bell peppers and onions served over romaine tossed with Spanish rice, black beans, tortilla strips, and diced tomatoes, and Italian dressing - topped with fresh guacamole
More about Good Stuff Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in El Segundo

Chicken Tenders

Bean Burritos

Sliders

Waffles

Burritos

Avocado Toast

Chili

Quesadillas

Map

More near El Segundo to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston