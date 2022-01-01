Stew in El Segundo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Sausal

219 Main Street, El Segundo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Albondigas Stew$21.00
Guajillo chili broth, epazote, corn, tortilla chips
More about Sausal
Item pic

 

Sauced BBQ and Spirits - El Segundo

2015 East Park Place, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brunswick Stew - Cup$7.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans,
potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits - El Segundo

