Stew in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve stew
More about Sausal
Sausal
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Shrimp Albondigas Stew
|$21.00
Guajillo chili broth, epazote, corn, tortilla chips
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits - El Segundo
Sauced BBQ and Spirits - El Segundo
2015 East Park Place, El Segundo
|Brunswick Stew - Cup
|$7.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans,
potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread