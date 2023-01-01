Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in El Segundo

El Segundo restaurants
El Segundo restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Beef Teriyaki Bowl image

 

Stix & Straws

310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108, El Segundo

Beef Teriyaki Bowl$10.49
Served with white or brown rice, vegetables ( broccoli, cabbage & carrots ), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl$10.49
Served with white or brown rice, vegetables ( broccoli, cabbage & carrots ), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl$9.99
Served with white or brown rice, vegetables ( broccoli, cabbage & carrots ), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Good Stuff Restaurant image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant - El Segundo

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

Teriyaki Steak Breakfast Bowl$17.75
