El Segundo New Haven

PROVIDE APT # FOR ROOM SERVICE TO AUDUBON

TACOS

367 orange st

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)

Un Churro$3.00
one churro with dulce de leche
Empanadas$8.50
shredded chicken filling with red salsa
Tacos Al Pastor$3.50
spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla
Souvlaki$13.00
chicken pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion
Fried Noodles$16.00
shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce
Double Cheeseburger$14.00
classic with American cheese and pink mayo
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.50
tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream
Elotes$4.00
grilled corn on the cob with lime aioli, cotija cheese and smoked chili powder
Veggie Burger$14.00
red quinoa, black beans, corn, piquillo peppers, onions, topped with avocado & garlic aioli on an English muffin
Cubano$14.00
roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles and spicy mustard. Served with tostones
Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering

367 orange st

new haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
How can we help you today?

