El Super Pan @ The Battery

A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino bakery food. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks, sides, and a full cocktail program, with breads, buns, and sweets baked in-house. Stay a while, or take out. Saludos, y'all!

455 Legends Place SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rice & Beans$5.00
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
Empanadas$12.00
4 per order
Crispy Wings$13.00
Brined and fried until crispy. Served with buttered hot sauce, habanero honey mustard, or naked.
Pork Belly Mofongo$16.00
Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with crispy pork belly in pork broth.
French Fries$5.00
Yuca Frita$5.00
Crispy fried yuca fries
Maduros$5.00
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
Tostones$5.00
Crispy double-fried green plantains
Roasted Pork Rice & Bean Bowl$16.00
Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with slow roasted adobo cubano pork shoulder, sauteed onions, garlic confit, mojo, herbs
Crispy Chicken Tenders$10.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated and fried crispy chicken tenders served with french fries
See full menu

Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

