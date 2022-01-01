Go
Toast

EL Tacorrido - Burnet

Come in and enjoy!

5303 Burnet Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (308 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5303 Burnet Rd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucy's Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Flats

No reviews yet

Tacos on homemade tortillas, craft beer and cocktails. Enjoy!

Fonda San Miguel

No reviews yet

Fonda San Miguel opened in 1975. We specialize in traditional Mexican cuisine.

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

No reviews yet

We have created a unique Austin dining experience that features the best of modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist. Over the years, we have grown from a single food truck to multiple brick and mortar restaurants, a full-service catering company, a venue space, and an airport unit. We are proud to offer a range of experiences from dinner and a cocktail at our restaurant on Burnet Road to a plated service wedding catering at one of Austin’s beloved venues.
Austin, let’s #getpeached.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston