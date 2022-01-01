Go
Toast

EL Taccorido - Norte

Come in and enjoy!

9320 N Lamar • $

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

9320 N Lamar

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ALLI Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maudie's North Lamar

No reviews yet

Serving what used to be considered far north Austin. Maudie's North Lamar is a favorite for many, with its strong sense of family.

The Cupcake Bar

No reviews yet

Need to make someone's day extra sweet or treat yourself — we've got you! With delicious options to satisfy that sweet tooth, our treats are available for contactless delivery and contactless pick up!

Sugar Pine

No reviews yet

Japanese inspired cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston