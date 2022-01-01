Go
el Taco Bar

A fast casual Mexican Taqueria.

244 Closter Dock Road

Popular Items

Pollo Burrito
4 Rolled Tacos (Chicken)$8.75
SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE.
Side of Fries$4.00
Loaded Fries$9.25
Your Choice of protein, cheese Sauce, guacamole, sour cream and our house special Salsa.
Add +1 steak.
Side of Rice$3.50
Quesadilla Rajas (Poblano Peppers - Vegetarian)$9.00
Melted Cheese on a Flour Tortilla with Rajas (Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream). Includes guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa on the side.
Burrito Pastor$9.25
Rotisserie marinated pork, rice, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple.
Guac & Chips Small$4.50
Street corn$4.00
Grilled Corn served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder.
Pico de Gallo
Location

Closter NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
