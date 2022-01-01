Go
Taco Luchador

Just like the traditions of the luchadores, our tacos are one of a kind & unique. Expressions and tastes created by chefs with the taco connoisseur in mind.

938 Baxter Ave

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Tinga Taco #2 on line$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
Suadero Taco #10 on line$4.75
brisket, guacamole, marita salsa, onions, crema, cilantro
Chips & Guacamole$6.75
fresh made guacamole made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime.
Al Pastor Taco #1 on line$4.50
House marinated pork, fresh onions, pineapple, cilantro
Chips & Queso$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
Barbacoa Taco #3 on line$4.75
Guajillo braised short ribs, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
Asada Taco #6 on line$4.75
Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Veggie Taco #9 on line$4.25
Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Location

938 Baxter Ave

Louisville KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
