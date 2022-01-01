El Taco Luchador
Come in and enjoy!
5205 New Cut Rd
Popular Items
Location
5205 New Cut Rd
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Biscuit Belly
Genuine Good Times and Damn Good Biscuits. We mix southern comfort food with unexpected flavors to make out of this world biscuit sandwiches.
Back Deck BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe
From Dalat's Gateaux and Cafe - Banh Mi, Boba Teas, and Pastries +
"At Dalat's Gateaux & Cafe, we are committed to serve you the best, delicious, authentic, and healthy Vietnamese sandwiches called "Banh mi" and Vietnam mid-region streetfoods bringing the finest taste of Vietnamese cuisine to Louisville along with fast and best services. Our guests will also enjoy the refreshing boba teas, smoothie drinks, and Vietnamese Coffee during the visits and want to come back for more."