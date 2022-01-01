Go
El Taco Luchador

Come in and enjoy!

5205 New Cut Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Queso$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
Al Pastor Taco #1 on line$4.50
House marinated pork, fresh onions, pineapple, cilantro
Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Barbacoa Taco #3 on line$4.75
Guajillo braised short ribs, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
Tinga Taco #2 on line$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
Suadero Taco #10 on line$4.75
brisket, guacamole, marita salsa, onions, crema, cilantro
Veggie Taco #9 on line$4.25
Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Elote Callejero On line$4.75
Mexican street-style grilled corn on the cob brushed with mayo and finished with cotija cheese, Chile pequin, and cilantro.
Asada Taco #6 on line$4.75
Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Location

Louisville KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
