El Taco Santo - Avondale
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1619 North Dysart Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1619 North Dysart Road, Avondale AZ 85392
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0138
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Goodyear
Pho King Egg Roll II
Come in and enjoy!
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!