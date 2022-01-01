Go
El Taco Santo - Gilbert

We specialize in Sonoran style Tacos.

835 S. Gilbert Rd

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco$3.69
Tender slow simmered pork
Santo Asada$14.00
(3) Three carne asada tacos and one cheese quesadilla on flour tortillas. Corn available upon request.
Carne Asada Taco (Steak)$3.69
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
Al Pastor Taco$3.69
Grilled marinated pork
Santo Combo$14.00
Three (3) tacos and a cheese quesadilla. You can mix and match the meats for the tacos or choose all the same meats
Sonoran Hotdog$4.50
Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper
Bean Taco$1.50
Tortilla and refried beans taco
Steak Fries$12.00
French fries, Meat Choice topped with melted and shredded cheese
Chips$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla triangles with a small 4oz side of borracho beans (refried beans with a little heat)
Gilbert AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
