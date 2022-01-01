El Taco Santo - Gilbert
We specialize in Sonoran style Tacos.
835 S. Gilbert Rd
Popular Items
Location
835 S. Gilbert Rd
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Desert Monks Brewing Co
Brewing beer. Brewing Community. Brewing Memories. Desert Monks Brewing Co aims to be the community “Lieblingslokal” - a favorite place to gather where the host is a friend and where one feels at home… an “everyman’s brewery” where everyone can enjoy an excellently crafted beverage and can find a place to be. We fell in love with the German Beer Garden and the “Stammtisch” – that big table for friends, neighbors, and guests to gather frequently to relax, celebrate, or just pass the time. We believe we have crafted a space centered on responsible enjoyment of excellently brewed beverages. We don't have a kitchen, but please feel free to bring in your favorite food from one of our Gilbert Town Square neighbors or elsewhere. We will have a rotation of food trucks on weekends
Over Easy
A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.
La Ristra
La Ristra Kitchen has true New Mexican roots with an emphasis on New Mexican Chile harvested from the Hatch Valley farms. Our menu includes a variety of dishes that range from mild to spicy, suitable to please everyone’s taste buds.
Allow us to pour you a premium beverage or choose a shot from our large selection of over 150 tequilas!
We pride ourselves on treating each person as a guest in our own home and we also provide catering that can take La Ristra to yours. Ask about our diverse catering menu that will allow us to spice up your next event at the venue of your choice.
Thai Peppers
Come in and enjoy!