Go
Toast

El Tapatio - OBT

Come in and enjoy!

13400 South Orange Blossom Trail

No reviews yet

Location

13400 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gator's Dockside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 2007 we have been ambassadors of our culture, traditions and to being an industry leader. We are committed to offer you our loyal guests: our Azteca D’ Oro family, the finest foods from our land, unsurpassed service, a family atmosphere and a place to enjoy an authentic Mexican Fiesta.

PANNA Orlando

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos my guey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston