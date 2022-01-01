El Taquito Latin Kitchen & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
42010 Village Center Plaza • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
42010 Village Center Plaza
Aldie VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Life & Honey
Healthy Fresh Food. Fast!
Burgerim South Riding
Gourmet Burgers and Brews
baddpizza - South Riding
Premium Ingredients - Dough and Sauce Mixed Daily - Cheese Shredded In Store - Hand Sliced Cup & Char Pepperoni
Ocelot Brewing Company
It's Just Beer!