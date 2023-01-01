El Tarasco LLC -
Open today 5:30 PM - 11:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
201 S Lt Goins Ave, Green Forest AR 72638
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Three Bird Cafe - 3062B E. Van Buren
No Reviews
3062 E Van Buren B Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant
Disco's Grill - 2100 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
No Reviews
30 E Mountain Drive Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant