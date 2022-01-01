Go
Toast

El Terre Gto

El respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz
Respect for the rights of others is peace

345 Scarlet Road Unit 6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coctel de Camaron$20.99
Shrimp, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avacado in a tomato based sauce. Served with crackers or tostadas
Fries$2.99
See full menu

Location

345 Scarlet Road Unit 6

Kennett Square PA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Bamba Ice Cream and Snacks

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting La Bamba Ice Cream and Snacks. We hope you enjoyed your experience and look forward to seeing you again soon!

Victory Brewing Kennett Square

No reviews yet

Welcome to Victory Brewing Company! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Award Winning Food!

Braeloch Brewing

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Verbena BYOB

No reviews yet

We are an intimate 36 seat BYOB in the heart of Kennett Square's dining scene. Chef Scott Morozin artistically presents refined, composed New American cuisine with a French influence. Our menu changes daily depending on seasonality, freshness, and chef's creative spark. Dining with us is not just a meal, it's an experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston