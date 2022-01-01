Go
El Terre Gto

El respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz
Respect for the rights of others is peace

345 Scarlet Road Unit 6

Popular Items

Sopa de Fideo$6.99
mexican noodle soup
Molcajete de Camaron Caliente$21.99
Shrimp covered in a green and red sauce served in a stone hot bowl, with a side of rice and beans.
Aguachile$24.99
shrimp cooked in lime, dry peppers, onion, cucumber, avacado served with cracker or tostada
Tornado$34.99
Shrimp, octopus, ceviche, crab legs, cucumber,pico de gallo, avacado, drenched in seafood sauce, with a shot of oyster. Served with crackers or tostadas
Fresas Congeladas con Crema$8.99
frozen strawberries topped with cream, waffers, sprinkles and cherry
Fries$2.99
Camarones Empanizados$15.99
Seafood Boil$34.99
Shrimp, clams, mussles,crab legs, potatoes and kielbasa cooked in a butter with old bay and spices
Coctel de Camaron$20.99
Shrimp, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avacado in a tomato based sauce. Served with crackers or tostadas
Location

345 Scarlet Road Unit 6

Kennett Square PA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
