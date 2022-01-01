Go
El Toro Barbacoa

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14 Blue Rock Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (274 reviews)

Popular Items

Barbacoa Beef Tacos$16.50
Beef Brisket, Slow Roasted in Banana Leaves and Spices topped with Scallion Aioli and Pico de Gallo. All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans
Taco Sampler$18.50
A tasting of All 3 of our Signature Tacos.All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans
Burrito$13.25
Rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of chipotle chicken, carnitas, barbacoa beef, pulled pork or BBQ pulled chicken. Plant based options- hickory smoked tofu or soy chorizo
El Toro Quesadilla$14.00
chicken tinga, queso mixto, and pico de gallo. served with cilantro ranch
Guacamole$10.25
Traditional style Guacamole with Tomatoes, Onions and Cilantro served with our House made Tortilla Chips
Mac + Cheese
Salsa & Chips$6.50
Bottomless Salsa Roja and Salsa Verde served with House made Tortilla Chips
Corn Bread$1.25
Burrito Bowl$13.25
Rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and lettuce in a bowl. Choice of chipotle chicken, carnitas, barbacoa beef, chorizo, pulled pork or BBQ pulled chicken.Plant based options- hickory smoked tofu or soy chorizo
El Toro Chopped Salad$7.50
Romaine lettuce, beans, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, queso fresco with choice of Cilantro Ranch or Chili-Lime Vinaigrette
Choice of Chipotle Chicken, Barbacoa Beef, Carnitas, BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken
*Plant Based Options - Hickory Smoked Tofu or Soy Chorizo
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14 Blue Rock Road

Millersville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
