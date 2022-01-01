Go
El Toro

2600 S 48th St • $$

CHEESE DIP$6.20
SK-QUESADILLA$6.80
GUACAMOLE DIP$4.90
#2 TWO CREAM CHEESE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$9.00
CHIPS & SALSA$10.00
#24 ENCHILADA, ENCHILADA, ENCHILADA$13.00
MAKE-YOUR-OWN COMBO$15.80
#1 TWO ENCHILADAS$9.00
SIDE TACO$2.60
#9 CHIMICHANGA$11.20
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

2600 S 48th St

Lincoln NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
