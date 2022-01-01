Go
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

Authentic Mexican food straight from mom's kitchen with the best Margarita's in town

649 Lake Cook Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (484 reviews)

Popular Items

El Super Burro$12.95
Burrito Filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions & Sour Cream. Topped with Melted Cheese & your Choice of Salsa
Chips and Salsa - 6oz$3.95
Kids Quesadillas$4.95
Quesadillas$8.95
6Wedges of Flour Tortillas with Cheese. Comes with a Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Enchiladas$12.95
3 Enchiladas Topped with Cheese Sour Cream and your Choice of Salsa: Pick your Filling
Chicken Fajitas$16.95
Tacos$10.95
Tacos Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (2 for Lunch, 3 for Dinner)
Mexican Style (Cilantro & Onions)
Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese)
Taco Ala Carta$3.50
Guacamole$8.95
Garnished with Cheese
Steak Fajitas$18.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

649 Lake Cook Rd

Deerfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
