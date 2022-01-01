Go
  • El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

Authentic Mexican food straight from mom's kitchen with the best margarita's in town

1831 Tower Drive

Popular Items

Rice$2.95
Taco Salad$10.95
Lettuce, Whole Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Corn, Sour Cream, Shredded Jack Cheese and Guacamole
Chips and Salsa - 6oz$3.95
Guacamole$10.95
Garnished with Cheese
Tacos$15.95
Tacos Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (2 for Lunch, 3 for Dinner)
Mexican Style (Cilantro & Onions)
Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese)
Enchiladas$16.95
3 Enchiladas Topped with Cheese Sour Cream and your Choice of Salsa: Pick your Filling
Tamales$10.95
Chicken Fajitas$23.95
El Super Burro$15.95
Quesadillas$10.95
6Wedges of Flour Tortillas with Cheese. Comes with a Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Location

Glenview IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
