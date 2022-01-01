Go
El Trópico - Aventura

Come in and enjoy!

19565 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 3 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Ropa Vieja$11.99
Classic savory Cuban dish of Slow Roasted Beef topped with chopped cilantro, lime, or spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.
1/4 de Pollo Asado$10.99
Succulent and juicy 1/4 Roasted Chicken. You can top it with chopped cilantro, lime of spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.
Masitas de Puerco$11.99
Utterly delicious tender, gentle fried Pork Chunks. Topped with chopped cilantro, lime, or spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
