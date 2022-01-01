Go
El Tucan image
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion

El Tucan

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

285 Reviews

$$$

1111 SW 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33130

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami FL 33130

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pura Vida

No reviews yet

another day in paradise where health is happiness

305 Concepts Commissary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SoCal Cantina

No reviews yet

Cali-mex tacos, burritos and more. Award winning cocktails, including best margarita in Miami 2017 and 2018 for the Gardener's Margarita. Pet friendly and now serving brunch on weekends!

Dirty French Steakhouse

No reviews yet

El Tucan

orange star4.1 • 285 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston