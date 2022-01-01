El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
8045 S 83rd Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8045 S 83rd Ave
La Vista NE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Meriwether
Come on in and enjoy!
PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, To-Go!
Twisted Vine
Thank you for your business!
Bushwackers Saloon
Come in and enjoy!