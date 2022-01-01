Go
Toast
  • /
  • La Vista
  • /
  • El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

8045 S 83rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1159 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchilada$2.85
Salsa Cup (16oz) (Take Out)$3.50
Large Chips (Take Out)$6.00
Cheese Dip
Pick 2 Combo$9.99
Your choice of 2 items listed. Comes with rice and beans.
If you would like 2 of the same item please list that in the "special instructions."
Chicken on the Beach$10.99
Choice of grilled chicken or shredded chicken over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Pick 3 Combo$12.25
Your choice of 3 items listed. Comes with rice and beans.
If you want 2 or 3 of the same item please list that in the "special instructions."
Mexican Rice$2.35
Fried Flour Taco$2.45
Flour Soft Taco$2.35
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

8045 S 83rd Ave

La Vista NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Meriwether

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, To-Go!

Twisted Vine

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!

Bushwackers Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston