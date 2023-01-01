Go
Banner picView gallery

El Zocalo El Camino -

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1633 El Camino Real

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

1633 El Camino Real, South San Francisco CA 94080

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill - SoSF
orange starNo Reviews
2268 Westborough Blvd #3 South San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext
Hula Hoops - 2278 Westborough Blvd #203
orange starNo Reviews
2278 Westborough Blvd #203 South San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext
85°C Bakery Cafe - Daly City
orange starNo Reviews
5-L Serramonte Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Hidden Spot - South San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
303 Grand Avenue South San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext
Andiamo
orange starNo Reviews
301 Linden Ave San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext
Amoura Restaurant - 713 Linden Ave
orange starNo Reviews
713 Linden Ave South San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South San Francisco

Cafe 382
orange star4.7 • 13,076
382 Grand Ave South San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3017-FR - South San Francisco
orange star4.1 • 1,367
2278 Westborough Blvd. South San Francisco, CA 94080
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near South San Francisco

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Pacifica

No reviews yet

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

El Zocalo El Camino -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston