El Catorce Mexican Diner

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 AM

No reviews yet

230 Gunnison Ave

Lake City, CO 81235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

El Catorce Mexican Diner

