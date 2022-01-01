Mediterranean
American
Elaia & Olio
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1634 Tower Grove Ave.
Saint Louis, MO 63110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis MO 63110
Nearby restaurants
BAR K STL
Come in and enjoy!
Nixta
tbd
Rock Star Tacos at the Gaslight
Tacos, Drinks, and Good Times!
Zia's Restaurant and Catering
Come in and enjoy!