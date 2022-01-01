Go
ELA'S On The Water

Featured in Bon Appetit and the winner of numerous Open Table awards, ELA'S On the Water is a shining star on the Hilton Head scene. Fresh catch seafood and prime cut steaks of the highest quality, artfully prepared by our culinary team of experts, compliment the extensive boutique wine selection. Located at Shelter Cove Harbour overlooking the marina and Broad Creek, ELA's is known for the best water views on the island. A casual intimate interior, wrap around dining patio exterior, and nightly entertainment provided by local recording artists sets the perfect dining experience or location to host special events, private parties, or rehearsal dinners.

1 Shelter Cove Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Pork Chop$36.00
Bone in Pork Chop Over White Truffle Rissotto w/ Asparagus and Cabernet Demi Glace
ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
Honey Lime Shrimp$14.00
Lightly Fried & Tossed with Honey Lime Siracha Aioli
Blackened Yellowfin Tuna$34.00
Blackened and Served Rare w/ an Asian Inspired Slaw and Peanut Ginger Dressing, Seaweed Salad, Soy Ginger Sauce and Wasabi Ailoli
Brasstown New York Strip$40.00
Grassfead Organic NY Strip Served with Seasonal Vegetables and Crispy Onion Straws
Pan Seared Diver Scallops$36.00
Over Crab Risotto w/ Truffle Butter and Crispy Pancetta
Tuna Two Ways$16.00
Blackened w/ Wasame Salad & Tuna Pineapple w/ Ginger Tartare and Wantons
ELA'S Calamari$13.00
Lightly Battered and Served w/ Wasabi 7 Spicy Remoulade
Pan Seared Grouper$35.00
Lobster Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Local Baby Vegetables
Salmon Rockefeller$34.00
Pan Seareed Atlantioc Salmon Stuffed w/ Spinach, Bacon & Parmesan, Topped with Jumbo Lump Crab and Served Over Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes and Asparagus
Location

1 Shelter Cove Lane

Hilton Head SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

