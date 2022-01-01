Brewpubs & Breweries
Elation Brewing
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
39 Reviews
$$
5104 Colley Ave
Norfolk, VA 23508
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk VA 23508
Nearby restaurants
Crackers
Come in and enjoy!!
Reaver Beach Brewing Co. Norfolk
Come in and enjoy!
Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Punjabi Rasoi
Come in and enjoy!