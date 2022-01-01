Go
El Azteca

Fine Mexican cuisine. Proudly serving the Clarksville community since 1993.

SANDWICHES • GRILL

12210 Clarksville Pike • $$

Avg 3.5 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$13.95
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Chile con Queso$9.50
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Guacamole Dip$10.95
Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime.  Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.
ToGo El Azteca Margarita$7.50
El Azteca Margarita- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / El Azteca Mix / Rocks
Quesadilla Grilled Steak$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Fajita Grilled Chicken$19.95
Fajita Grilled Chicken GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Chips & Salsa To Go$5.00
Corn tortilla chips and mild salsa (8oz.).
Rolled Chicken Taquitos$11.50
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Tortilla Flour$0.45
A la Carte Mexican Rice$4.00
GF
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

12210 Clarksville Pike

Clarksville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
