Azteco East

225 Ann St

Popular Items

Beef Burrito$9.75
Beef, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Beef Taco$3.50
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Toms & Beef
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
Burrito Plate$16.50
Automatically comes with, 1 beef CV, AND 1 beef CC, rice and beans. *May substitute for any combination of two burritos excluding breakfast ones*
Chips Y Salsa basket$4.00
Frijole Burrito$5.00
Beans, onions, and cheese.
Blue Corn Enchiladas$12.25
Bluecorn tortilla lightly fried and filled with our famous cheese dip. White cheese on beans, garnished with scallions.
Chicken Taco$3.50
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Toms, Chicken, & CC Sauce.
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
Cheese Dip 1$6.00
Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices
Taco Plate$12.50
2 beef, 1 chicken Tacos. Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, & Toms. Side Rice & Beans.
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell, Or any combination of three tacos expect breakfast tacos*
Topopo Salad$19.50
Chips, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, scallions, yellow cheese, chicken, and parm cheese.
Location

East Lansing MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
